Kayaye in Accra receive training to be self-reliant

By Thelma Abbey, GNA



Accra, May 1, GNA - Concern Life Foundation (CLF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has supported more than 20 female adolescent kayaye (head porters) in the Greater Accra Region with economic empowerment training to enhance their living standards.

The day's training dubbed: "She Preneur" organised by CLF trained the participants in liquid soap making, batik tie and dye, and the manufacture of shower gel, ointment and shampoo.

The beneficiaries, who were placed in two groups received GHC 50 each and a start-up pack from the NGO to start the liquid soap making business.

Ms Lydia Alhassan, the Chief Executive Officer of Concern Life Foundation said "ShePreneur" is aimed at building and developing women through livelihood skill training and making the effort to train them on entrepreneurship and granting seed capital to serious and committed beneficiaries to put into practice the newly acquired skills.

She said the skills would also empower them financially and reduce child labour, sexual servitude, exploitation and human trafficking that had become the main stay among these girls.

Ms Alhassan said being self-reliant would also minimise the incidence of unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, early parenthood, maternal and child mortalities being recorded in the country.

Ms Alhassan said the project, running within the 10 regions of Ghana was expected to train 1000 women.

"We have done Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo and now Greater Accra. 449 women have been trained so far.

"The project also seeks to support over 10 women into apprenticeship training and so far seven women have been supported”.

"One physically challenged girl in Sandema supported to learn tailoring, one girl victim of rape supported to learn smock weaving in Wa, Four girls who are two school dropouts and two teenage mothers were supported to learn hairdressing in Kintampo and one school dropout girl supported to learn hair dressing in Nmlitsa gonno under the Odododiodio Constituency", she said.

Ms Alhassan therefore called on benevolent organisations and other stakeholders to assist the foundation to roll out more robust and skill-oriented programmes to help to train more girls and women to improve their livelihoods.

Ms Fuseini Ayisha, 16, a beneficiary expressed appreciation on behalf of her colleagues, adding that they would no longer engage in the kayaye business as they had been given the capacity to start their own businesses.

CLF is a NGO that advances the quality of life of people by fostering sustainable development project

GNA