Model village project to be inaugurated by AfDB and partners

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA Correspondent, Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire



Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, May 02, GNA - The African Development Bank (AfDB) and its Korean-African Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund are to inaugurate the Saemaul Undong Model Village in Yamousokoro, in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Village Project is a reengineered rural enclave being transformed into a modern dwelling for economic progress and upliftment.

According to Dr Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication and External Relations Department, the partnership was an example of how African countries could reconstruct rural areas from zones of economic misery and poverty to zones of economic prosperity and advancement.

He said the initiative was considered the community development model that formed the core driving force of South Korea's rapid industrialization and growth.

Dr Oladokun said this partnership holds the magic wand towards reengineering slums and poverty stricken rural areas to be supported and engaged for economic buoyancy.

About 3,000 inhabitants at Zatta and N'gbekro in Yamousokoro are beneficiaries.

GNA