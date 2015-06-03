Creating jobs, government’s high priority agenda - Minister

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua (E/R), May 02, GNA - The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour has said that creating decent jobs for youth was a priority on the government’s do-list.

They were eager to see young people who graduated from the tertiary institutions secured employment to make their lives meaningful to themselves, their family and the society.

He, however, noted that the government alone could not shoulder the burden and that the private sector’s role was critical.

Mr. Darfour was speaking at the Regional May Day celebration held in Koforidua.

“Sustainable development goals and decent work: the role of social partners” was the theme chosen for this year’s event.

The Regional Minister gave the assurance that the government would continue to create the right conditions for the private sector to thrive - to become the real engine of growth of the economy.

He saluted workers for their enormous contribution to the nation’s economic growth. The country’s economy is now the fastest growing in Africa.

Mr. Augustine Michael Owusu, the Regional Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), urged strong support for the private sector to enable it to engage more young people graduating from the universities.

He rallied workers to give it their all to increase productivity – they should do away with bad work ethics including absenteeism, loitering and laziness.

Mr. Owusu indicated that labour would support good polices of the government and criticize constructively, when things were not right.

