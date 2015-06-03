Asante Akim North acquires 20,000 acre land for factory

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Agogo, (Ash), May 02, GNA – A 20,000 acre stretch of land has been acquired by the Asante-Akim North District Assembly for the construction of a cassava processing factory at Agogo.

Mr. Francis Oti Boateng, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said this formed part of the government’s “One-District One-Factory (1D1F)” programme.

Eight thousand (8,000) acres of the land is now being cleared for the planting of cassava – the raw material to feed factory.

The DCE has inspected the progress of work and said it was going to process cassava into flour and other products.

He also spoke of plans to establish industries to produce alcoholic beverages, water melon juice and tomato paste and said they were awaiting approval by the Secretariat overseeing the implementation of the 1D1F.

The assembly has launched a special initiative under which 30,000 cashew seedlings would be distributed to farmers for planting this season to boost cashew production in the district.

Mr. Boating said they would continue to work hard to woo more investors to establish businesses in the area to create wealth and jobs for the people.

