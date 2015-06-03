Least Developed Countries demand Climate actions in Bonn

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, May 2, GNA - The Least Developed Countries Group (LDCs) attending the ongoing Climate negotiations in Bonn, Germany, has called on developed countries to finally deliver on their longstanding promise to mobilise at least USD 100 billion a year to bridge the ever-widening climate finance gap.

The Chair of the LDC Group, Mr Gebru Jember Endalew, said the international community must act now to ensure the Paris goals do not slip out of reach, adding that the world could not afford to sit idle until the Paris Agreement's 2020 implementation period kicks off.

“Action needs to be taken, support provided, and ambition increased without delay. The more countries do now, the less severe the impacts of climate change will be."

The a release issued by the Chair of the Least Developed Countries Group and copied to the GNA on Tuesday has therefore urged the international community to face up to the increasing loss and damage caused by climate change, noting that “Climate impacts were already all around us”.

The UN climate change negotiations opened in Bonn, Germany from April 30 to May 10, to enable negotiators to finalise the rules and processes to operationalise the Paris Agreement reached by countries in 2015.

The meeting started at a critical time as countries work to conclude arrangements that would ensure that the world implemented the Paris Agreement, while the impacts of climate change continue to intensify,

Negotiators at the ongoing negotiations say “We need to leave Bonn with a strong basis to begin textual negotiations and greater clarity around the Talanoa Dialogue process and outcome.

Mr Endalew, said: "Climate change is a critical issue and an urgent, global response is required. Lives and livelihoods across the world are on the line, particularly in the LDCs.

“We have a very small window of time left to develop a set of clear, comprehensive, and robust rules to enable full and ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement before the December 2018 deadline.

Mr Endalew noted that at the Bonn negotiation, and as a matter of urgency, countries needed to build on the foundations laid in Paris and agree on a strong architecture to implement the Paris Agreement that catalyses fair and ambitious action to steer the world away from dangerous climate change.

"Keeping global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius is a matter of survival. The LDCs look forward to the Talanoa Dialogue resulting in more ambitious action and support, as science tells us that even full implementation of current commitments under the Paris Agreement will not be enough to reach the 1.5 degree temperature goal.

“Countries must take immediate action to rapidly reduce emissions in line with their respective capacities and responsibilities for causing climate change and prepare for a sustainable future," Mr Endalew said.

He indicated that as LDCs, they were particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and they also face the new challenge of developing to lift their people out of poverty sustainably by leapfrogging to renewables rather than relying on fossil fuels.

“LDCs and other developing countries cannot adequately protect our communities from the impacts of climate change or reduce our emissions without the appropriate tools and resources. There remains a vast gap between the support needed and support received.

“The severity and frequency of floods, storms, droughts, sea level rise and other impacts is only increasing and hundreds of millions of people are at risk of being displaced.

The release said the LDCs look forward to sharing their experiences in the upcoming Suva Expert Dialogue, continuing to work towards a concrete finance plan for loss and damage, and establishing a permanent place for discussions around this important issue."

Meanwhile, the LDC group said it was pleased to see the Gender Action Plan adopted at COP23 last year but there was the now the need to see gender considerations incorporated into all elements of the Paris Agreement rulebook.

