GRA has no plans to tax beggars-Commissioner-General

Accra, May 2, GNA - The Ghana Revenue Authority says it has no plans to tax street beggars among others previously not captured in the tax net in its bid to widen the tax net.



In a statement signed by Kwasi Bobie-Ansah, Assistants Commissioner Communications & Public Affairs Department, said the Tax Act excludes persons who had no chargeable income or the income was below the taxable threshold, the person was not expected to pay tax and therefore does not file tax returns.

"With regards to the above therefore, it must be stated that alms received by beggars on the street does not fall within the taxable threshold. They therefore do not pay tax on the alms received," the statement signed on behalf of the Commissioner-General said.

It said while GRA encouraged staff to actively mobilise revenue for the State; the Authority does not encourage them to pursue taxes that may appropriately be considered as nuisance.

"The Commissioner-General therefore wishes to assure the general public that the GRA implements only laws passed by Parliament and will not carry out activities that have no legal backing," the statement added.

GNA