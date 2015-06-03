Sven Project Road safety campaign launched in Accra

Accra, May 2, GNA - The 'Sven Project' a special road safety campaign for professional cyclists and all road users, has been launched in Accra.



The project was in memory of the legacy of Sven Van Laak, a Dutch businessman in Ghana, who lost his life in a motor accident in January this year.

The commissioning of the 'Sven Project' culminated a cycling road show where participating cyclists engaged all road users in a bid to educate them on increasing road safety and creating awareness on road safety.

Mr. Kofi Boakye, the chairman of the Greater Accra Cycling Association, said the departure of Sven really triggered the notion behind this road safety campaign for all motorists and lamented on the rampant accidents that most professional cyclist are involved in.

“We are both each other’s keeper and I entreat all road users to be cautious when using the road. We have lost many cyclists over the past as well many motorists, who are not professionals, but their safety is also of concern to us.

“When we are on bicycles, we should try as much to avoid certain activities that might disrupt our focus on the road and we should wear all safety equipment to prevent any unfortunate incidents,'' Mr. Boakye noted.

Speaking at the event, Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Ron Strikker, lauded the commissioners of this project in memory of Sven, who was touted as very adventurous and ambitious man and further entreated the government of Ghana to plan for the future in terms of getting more cars of the streets.

“Sven was part of Dutch businessmen here in Ghana and had established a flourishing pallet business here in Ghana. Sven was very adventurous man, he was also a man of great plans and project.

“In the Netherlands there were more bicycles than cars because it is means of transport and not only for recreational sports. I believe the infrastructure base of using it as means of transport has to improve in Ghana and therefore I plead with authorities to plan the city for the future,” he said.

