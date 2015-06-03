9BS International headlines President’s Cup with a five-year deal

Accra, May 2, GNA - The Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) has signed a five-year sponsorship deal with 9BS International – a financial engineering outfit, to headline the annual Presidents’ Cup for the next five years.



The five-year contract would see the introduction of athletics and other lesser knows sports into the annual event with spectators have free access to the stadium.

Mr. Cudjoe Fianoo, President of GHALCA, Mr. Cudjoe Fianoo, expressed gratitude to the management of 9BS for partnering GHALCA over the past few years, as they are poised to help grow sports in the country.

“9BS International over the past few years were very determined in being the headline sponsors for the Presidents Cup and we here today to finally announce this five-year deal. But for 9BS GHALCA would have wobbling and they also supported us with this year’s G8 tournament.

“This is not necessarily a new marriage because we have known them for quite some time and I know this partnership would take Ghana football to another level and would like to assure 9BS that they will reap this investment in bounds,’’ Mr. Fianoo noted.

The Board Chairman of 9BS International, Professor Osei Danquah reiterated the importance of supporting sports in the country, as it serves a unifying factor which bridges political gaps.

“We know sports is a unifying factor in every country and symbol of social integration and cohesion. We believe that once we take up this sponsorship it would help bring the country together and bring the spirit of oneness which transcends beyond political affiliations.

“There have been a call to support lesser known sports and that’s why we chose kicking boxing and athletics to be part of this year’s event.

This year’s Presidents Cup would be played on July 8, 2018 instead of July 1, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, to prevent any clashes with this year’s FIIFA World Cup.

GNA