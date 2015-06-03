Atwima-Mponua district to get sports complex

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Akantanso Nkwanta (Ash), May 02, GNA - The Minister for Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah has cut a sod for work to commence on a multi-purpose sporting facility at Akantanso Nkwanta in the Atwima-Mponua District.

The 5,000-seater capacity complex would have a football pitch, tartan track, courts for basketball, netball and volleyball.

It would also have a gym, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Centre.

The project which is being executed by Messrs Altimate Kristal Vision Company Limited, is expected to be completed in nine months.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Asiamah pledged the government’s resolve to use sports as a key avenue for job-creation in the country.

He said the commencement of the project brought to five, the number of such youth and sports resource centres being constructed nationwide to achieve the government’s vision of laying good foundation for comprehensive sports development in the country.

The beneficiary regions so far, are Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Western and Greater-Accra.

Mr. Asiamah said ensuring infrastructural improvement in all the sporting disciplines was a major priority of his Ministry.

This is to help diversify sports development in the country and unearth the many hidden talents and potentials in the youth.

It would also reduce the reliance on few sporting disciplines for laurels in international competitions.

Mr Asiamah advised the youth to avail themselves of the various programmes being implemented by the government to empower them in order to play meaningful roles in the country’s socio-economic growth.

