Estate Agent remanded over defilement

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra May 2, GNA - An Estate Agent has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly abducting and defiling a 15 year old girl at Awudome Estates in Accra.

Daniel Sackey Addokwei charged with abduction of unmarried female and defilement pleaded not guilty.

Addokwei is expected to appear again in court on May 14.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante who held brief for Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant who resides at Ashiyie is the mother of the victim also lives with her.

Prosecution said in May last year, the victim left the house and spent more than a week with Addokwei.

The victim however came home after a report was made to the Police at Madina.

Prosecution said on April 18, this year, the victim left home again to an unknown place.

A report was made to the Police and Addokwei was arrested on April 24, this year after the victim had been found hiding in his wash room.

Prosecution said upon interrogation the victim told the Police that she was with Addokwei who had sexual intercourse with her during her entire period with him.

A medical report form given to the victim to seek medical care which report confirmed that the victim had been defiled.

In Addokwei cautioned statement, he admitted the offence.

GNA

