Apostle Kwabena Nyamekye elected Church of Pentecost Chairman

By Christabel Addo, GNA



Accra, May 3, GNA - The Church of Pentecost has elected Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye as its new Chairman.

Apostle Nyamekye, prior to his election, was the Area Head of the Koforidua Church of Pentecost in the Eastern Region.

He succeeds Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, who officially retires in August this year.

A statement from the Pentecost News said the election took place on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Feteh during the 43rd General Council Meeting of the Church.

It said Apostle Nyamekye, 53, had earlier been nominated by Apostle Prof. Onyinah, the outgoing Chairman, in consultation with the Executive Council.

He secured a total of 147 “Yes” votes against four “Nos”, out of the 151 total valid votes cast, obtaining 97.5 per cent of the total valid vote cast by the Electoral College, which comprised members of the Executive Council; apostles, prophets, evangelists, all area heads in Ghana.

It said the overwhelming endorsement of his candidature at the Electoral College, therefore, qualified him to be presented to the General Council for their affirmation.

At the General Council election, which was the final lap, Apostle Nyamekye again polled 994 out of the 1,009 total votes cast, representing 98.5 per cent, with 14 “Nos” and one abstention.

It said the massive votes he gathered was, therefore, more than the two-third majority votes prescribed by the Constitution of the Church, which states that; “The candidates so elected shall be presented to the Electoral College and the General Council for approval by two-third majority votes of members present and voting”.

Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, on behalf of the General Council, congratulated Apostle Nyamekye on his election to the highest office of the Church.

Apostle Nyamekye, in his response, gave glory to God for granting him the opportunity to serve in the highest office.

He thanked the outgoing Chairman and the General Council for reposing the confidence in him to lead the Church

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye was born on October 21, 1965, to Mr Stephen Antiedu Nyamekye (late) and Agnes Owusu in Asokore-Ashanti.

He completed the Tema Secondary School in 1983 and proceeded to the Nyankpala Agric College in the Northern Region, where he obtained a Certificate in General Agriculture in 1986.

He also holds a Diploma in Human Resource Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, UK, a Post-graduate Diploma in Applied Theology from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom, and a Master of Arts Degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He is currently a PhD student at the Stellenbosch University, South Africa.

Apostle Nyamekye worked with the Technology Consultancy Centre, Kwame Nkrumah university of Science and Technology, for three years before he was called into full-time ministry of the Church of Pentecost in 1991, and stationed at Daboase in the Western Region between 1991 and 1995.

He was later transferred to Agona Nsaba in the Central Region (1995- 1999), where he was ordained as a Pastor in 1996, and between 1999 and 2005, he was sent on missions to the Republic of South Africa.

He was recalled home in 2005 and stationed at East Legon, where he served as a District Pastor till 2008.

Apostle Nyamekye became the Resident Minister of Atomic branch of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) from 2008 to 2011, and later called into the Office of Apostle and transferred to Tamale as Area Head from 2011 to 2015.

He has been the Area Head of Koforidua since 2015.

GNA