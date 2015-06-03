Court jails two 40 years over robbery

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Juaso (Ash), May 03, GNA - The Juaso Circuit Court has sentenced two unemployed youth to 20 years imprisonment each, for robbing a gold dealer at Patriensah near Konongo in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.

Amakye Ampadu and Patrick Gyasi, both 25 years, pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful harm and robbery.

They had attacked the victim, Collins Danso with a club and left him unconscious after which they made away with some quantities of gold, cash and personal belongings.

Police Detective Inspector Princeton Peasah Darkwah, told the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Assibey that the convicts lived at Obenimase, a few kilometers away from Patriensah, where the complaint resided as a gold dealer.

He said the complainant on January 7 this year at about 2330 hours, was trekking on a bush path from Patriensah to buy gold at Obenimase when he was confronted by the convicts midway through the journey.

Prosecution said Gyasi asked the complainant to hand over a bag he was carrying but he refused, resulting in a struggle between the two over the bag.

Ampadu then picked a club and hit the complainant's head who fell on the ground unconscious and bled profusely.

They took away the bag containing some quantities of gold worth GH¢ 3,300.00, cash of GH¢ 1,500.00 and some personal belongings.

The complainant who regained consciousness after some time reported the incident to the Patriensah Police.

On April 24, the Police received information that the convicts who had gone into hiding had resurfaced at Obenimase and arrested them.

They admitted the offence in their caution statement, confessing that they had sold the gold and shared the proceeds.

GNA