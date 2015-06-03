Trader jailed for stealing

Kade (E/R), May 3, GNA - An Accra based trader, Emmanuel Akwasi Dwumor, who stole items from two shops at Kade has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with a fine of GH¢ 204.00 by a Kade Magistrate’s Court.



Dwumor, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

Giving the facts of the case at the Court presided over by Madam Felicia Anane-Antwi, Police Detective Inspector Isaac Owusu Achiaw said, the accused, Dwumor, arrived at Kade from Accra at about 9am on March 2, 2018 with a friend, one Otopaye.

They came to the town to hawk some products including insecticides and air fresheners.

The two at about 10am entered the hair dressing saloon of Beatrice Osaebea to introduce their products to her.

The accused, however, managed to steal the complainant’s Nawbin tablet valued at GH¢ 300.00 which he hid in a bag and left the saloon.

The complainant later detected the theft of the tablet and suspected the accused and his friends for stealing.

She informed a friend, a witness in the case and gave description of the two hawkers.

From the hairdressing saloon, the accused who was being sought for stealing entered the barbering shop of Benjamin Abrokwa and found him deeply asleep.

He took the opportunity to steal a Techno mobile phone value at GH¢50.00 in a chair.

At about 3pm, the accused was arrested by some young men from the description given by the hairdresser.

When searched, the tablet was found in his bag and he was handed over to the police.

At the Police Station, a further search in his bag, led to the discovery of the mobile phone which the owner later identified as his.

GNA