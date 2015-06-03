Ghana News

Police arrests three persons for possessing marijuana

By Regina Benneh, GNA 

Sunyani, May 03, GNA – The Dormaa Central Divisional Police Command has detained three suspects for possessing and transporting a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana (weed).

The first two suspects, Kwadwo Boakye and Emmanuel Sakyi were arrested while transporting the dried leaves to an unknown destination and the third suspect, Haruna Mohammed was later arrested in a house at Diabaa, near Nkrankwanta, the Dormaa East District capital.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday in Sunyani, saying they were in the Police custody to assist in investigations.

He said the Nkrankwanta Police Patrol Team, while on patrol duty at about 0500 hours on Thursday, April 26, 2018, met Sakyi and Boakye on a motorbike at Diabaa, explaining the former was the rider and the latter as pillion rider, holding a fertilizer sack.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the Police became suspicious and stopped them to ascertain what was in the sack.

Three parcels of dried leaves wrapped with black adhesive tape suspected to be narcotic drugs were found on Boakye, he said, adding that during interrogations Boakye mentioned one Haruna Mohammed of Diabaa as his source of supply.

Chief Inspector Oppong said Police proceeded to Diabaa to arrest Mohammed, and during a search, some quantities of dried leaves and suspected marijuana seeds in fertilizer sacks were found packed in his room.

GNA

