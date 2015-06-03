Taxi driver granted bail for robbery

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, May 3, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has granted Richard Oklu, a driver, bail in the sum of GH¢ 40,000 with two sureties for alleged robbery.

The accused would reappear on May 21.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector K. Adu told the Court that the complainant in the case was Alhassan Ibrahim, a taxi driver, staying at Madina, while the accused person Richard Oklu was a driver staying at East Legon.

He said on April 25, the Legon Police through intelligence gathered that the accused person had in his possession a Hyundai Getz taxi with registration number GR2769-16, suspected to have been stolen, which he intended to sell to a prospective buyer for it to be dismantled and sold as scrap.

He said a plain cloth Police Officer went to the place and feigned interest in the deal.

The Prosecution said the Police Officer met the accused person, who led him to where he was hiding the car and the officer bargained with the accused person over the price and settled at GH¢ 9,000.00.

He said the Officer then requested that the accused person follow him to American House at East Legon for payment and on their arrival the Officer called for reinforcement and accused person was arrested and the car retrieved.

Chief Inspector Adu said while investigation was ongoing to locate the owner of the car, the complainant came and identified the car, and told the Police that on that same day the car was snatched from him by the accused person and one other now at large at gun and knife point at Apolonian near Ashiaman.

He said further investigation disclosed that in 2016, the owner of the car gave it to the accused person to use as work and pay but the accused person failed to make the agreed sale and when the engine broke down, he abandoned the car with his father and the owner went for it and repaired it and gave it to the complainant to work.

He said on April 25, while the complainant was working, the accused person and his accomplice with the intent to rob the complainant went and collected the telephone number of the complainant from his friends at the station where he loads, and called him to come and picked them to Atadeka near Ashiaman.

The complainant met the accused person and his accomplice and charged them GH¢ 35.00 for the trip. But on the way, the accused person and his accomplice attacked the complainant with a gun and knife and took the car from him and brought it to East Legon, where they hid it and were looking for a buyer who will buy and dismantled it as scrap when he was arrested.

The accused person mentioned the name of his accomplice as Ibrahim but failed to lead police to arrest him.

