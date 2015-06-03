KMA begins levelling illegal structures on water courses

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, July 02, GNA - The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly together with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has begun levelling illegal structures erected on water courses.

The exercise is to help prevent flooding and the attendant loss of lives and property when it rains.

Five people, including a two-year old boy, died while two are still missing, following a heavy rainfall in the metropolis last week.

Those missing are Abdul Rahman, aged four, and Susanna Kudalor, 40, and they are believed to have been swept away in the floods at Asokore-Mampong.

Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire, Ashanti Regional Coordinator of NADMO, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, after the taskforce had demolished illegal structures along the drainage system at Anhwima and Anloga Junction, that all unauthorized structures would go.

The two areas were among the worst hit in last week’s flooding - scores of vehicles, containers and other property were washed away.

Other affected communities were Asabi, Sawaba, Kwadaso Nsuom, Atonsu, Gyinyase, Aboabo Number One and Two, Airport Roundabout, Sepe-Buokrom, Moshie-Zongo.

He said the taskforce would be moving to Moshie-Zongo, Atonsu Bonsuom, Abuakwa, Anloga Junction to clear water courses of illegal structures.

In excess 300 people were displaced, following the flooding and they had all been supplied with relief items – mattresses, bags of rice edible oil, blankets and treated mosquito nets.

Mr. Nsenkyire said “we are expecting more rains in the coming days, and the NADMO is wide alert to attend to emergency situations”.

GNA