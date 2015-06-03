Ghana News

President Akufo-Addo nominates four new Judges

By Christopher Arko, GNA

Accra, July 03 GNA - President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented the names of four new judges nominated to the Supreme Court to Parliament for approval.

They are Justice Samuel K. Marful–Sau, Justice of the Appeal Court, Justice Agnes M.A. Dordzie, Justice of the Appeal Court, Professor Nii Ashie Kotey, former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, and Nene A.O. Amegatcher, Private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.            This was made “pursuant to Article 144 (2) of the Constitution” on the advice of the Judicial Council and in consultation with the Council of State.

Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu, the first Deputy Speaker, announced this on the floor of the House following a statement from the Presidency to Parliament.

The names of the four nominees had been referred to the Appointments Committee for vetting.

GNA

