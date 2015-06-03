Judicial Service bans use of electronic devices in all courtrooms

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra July 3, GNA - The Judicial Service has directed all court users to put off their mobile phones, electronic devices, recorders, tablets and cameras before entering courtrooms.

“Court users are not allowed to use electronic devices, mobile phones, recorders, tablets and recorders to record or snap court proceedings or any court proceedings without the permission of the Judicial Secretary.”

A circular posted on the Supreme Court notice Board and other courts has directed all judges, magistrates and Registrars and Court users to comply with the directives with immediate effect.

The circular signed by Justice Alex B. Opoku Acheampong, Judicial Secretary said the directive came after it had come to notice of the management of the Judicial Service that some court users made and receive phone calls and record proceedings with their mobile phones, electronic devices, recorders among others whiles courts were in session.

