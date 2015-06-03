President nominates four for Supreme Court

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, July 3, GNA - The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, in consultation with the Judicial Council has nominated four persons to the Supreme Court.

The four are Samuel K. Marful-Sau and Mrs Agnes M.A. Dordzie, Justices of the Court of Appeal, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, former Dean, Faculty of Law University of Ghana, Legon, and Nene A.O. Amegatcher, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

A document cited by the GNA said the appointment of the four judges were in relation to Article 144 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

According to the document, the judges’ names had been submitted to Parliament, subject to its approval.

GNA