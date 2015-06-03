Police receives interim post mortem report on Stacy

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, July 3, GNA – Police on Tuesday said they have received an interim post mortem report on Stacy Offei Darko, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme at the Presidency who allegedly died at Obengfo Hospital.

However the content of the report was not made known in open court.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu who is leading the prosecution at this time informed the court they would be forwarding a duplicate docket to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu who is leading the prosecution said the police have so far received some responses from some public institutions they had earlier written to in respect of the matter.

The matter has been adjourned to July 16 by the District Court.

Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, Chief Executive Officer of Obengfo Hospital is being held for the murder of Stacy Offie Darko who died at his facility.

Dr Obeng-Andoh whose plea has not been taken has been remanded by the District Court.

A High Court has however turned down his application for bail in respect of the murder saying granting him bail was premature.

Meanwhile, Edward Amponsah, a cleaner at the Hospital who is being held on charge of impersonation has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties.

The 49-year-old presently unlicensed medical practitioner allegedly performed a surgery on Ms Offei Darko, whose office operates from the Jubilee House, the seat of the Presidency.

Ms Offei Darko allegedly passed away during recovery.

Amponsah who is alleged to have assumed the role of the deceased brother and sent the body to Saint Gregory Morgue after the body had been embalmed.

GNA