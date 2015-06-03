Ghana News

Computer technician remanded for stealing

by 03/07/2018 13:51:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

July 3, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has ordered that a computer technician be kept in prison custody for allegedly appropriating GH¢17,769.49 belonging to his employer.

Vincent Ofori pleaded not guilty to the charge and he will make his next appearance on Monday, July 9.

Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that the prosecution witness is Fidelia Damaklu, a businesswoman.

She had employed Ofori to operate her mobile money business.

He said on November 28, 2017, she conducted checks and found that GH¢17,769.49 was missing.

A report was made to the police which led to Ofori’s arrest.

He confessed buying an E-cash from a friend to support the business but it was taken away by the friend.

Chief Inspector Tassan said upon his arrest Ofori refunded GH¢2,000.00.

He said he has since failed to lead police to the said person and after investigation he was arraigned.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Government to implement ‘zero landfill policy’

Government must introduce reading day in Ghana

Afoko trial – Prosecution presents its eleventh witness

Maj. Mahama: Case adjourned for the State produce its next witness

Police receives interim post mortem report on Stacy

President nominates four for Supreme Court

Judicial Service bans use of electronic devices in all courtrooms

President Akufo-Addo nominates four new Judges

AGI to collaborate with India Company to manufacture spare parts

KMA begins levelling illegal structures on water courses