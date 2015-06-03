Computer technician remanded for stealing

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



July 3, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has ordered that a computer technician be kept in prison custody for allegedly appropriating GH¢17,769.49 belonging to his employer.

Vincent Ofori pleaded not guilty to the charge and he will make his next appearance on Monday, July 9.

Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that the prosecution witness is Fidelia Damaklu, a businesswoman.

She had employed Ofori to operate her mobile money business.

He said on November 28, 2017, she conducted checks and found that GH¢17,769.49 was missing.

A report was made to the police which led to Ofori’s arrest.

He confessed buying an E-cash from a friend to support the business but it was taken away by the friend.

Chief Inspector Tassan said upon his arrest Ofori refunded GH¢2,000.00.

He said he has since failed to lead police to the said person and after investigation he was arraigned.

