Maj. Mahama: Case adjourned for the State produce its next witness

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, July 3, GNA – An Accra High Court hearing the trial of the alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Mahama on Tuesday adjourned the case to July 10.

The adjournment was necessitated by the absence in court of the third Prosecution Witness.

Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Senior State Attorney, told the court that the witness was unable to travel to Accra to help in the case due to some circumstances but assured the court that the State would present the witness at the next adjourned date.

The court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, therefore adjourned the case on the instance of the State to enable them to produce their next witness.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at the Accra High Court for the death of the late Major Mahama, an Officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion at the Burma Camp, who was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi, when on May 29; some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber, lynched him.

The mob ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyarko aka Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

GNA