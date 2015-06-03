Afoko trial – Prosecution presents its eleventh witness

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, July 3, GNA – The Prosecution in the case involving Gregory Afoko, accused of murdering the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Tuesday presented its eleventh witness.

The witness, Mr Sampson Sarpaa, Physician Assistant at the Bolga Regional hospital, in his evidence in chief said he knew Hajia Adams, as well as Mr Adams Mahama.

He said on May 21, 15 Hajia Adams reported to his consulting room and he saw burns on the anterior aspects of her right chest, hands, breasts and also her shoulder was with blisters.

He said when he asked what happened and she told him that on May 20, 2015, her husband came home at night, packed his car outside and was wailing, and so she went out and saw that some substance had been poured on him.

He said Hajia Adams opened the car door held her husband to herself to bring him out of the car and since it was acid that was poured on her husband she also got acid burns and the blisters as a result of the contact.

The witness said he then examined and gave her treatment after which he referred her to the Surgical Department because of the nature of her wounds.

Mr Sarpaa said because the case was an emergency Hajia Adams could not go to the police for a medical form so he also could not issue a report to that effect at that instance.

He explained that at the time her life was in danger and she needed to be relieve of the pains and needed immediate medical attention that is why she came to the hospital.

He said she later brought the Police medical report form and he gave his report on July 14, 2015.

He said the report was given to the police, after which he tendered the report in as evidence to the court without any objection from the defence counsel.

During cross examination, the defence counsel asked the witness which medical school he attended and he said it was not a medical school but they do medical practice, Lists Central University, Kintampo.

He said he was not a medical doctor, and that was why his stamp beneath his signature on the report indicates Chief physician assistant medical.

When asked whether he prepared the report after he received the police medical form, he said, he treated Hajia Adams as an emergency, and it was when the form was brought that he wrote the report

He said he indicated in the report that the blisters were as a result of the acid that was poured on the husband and she came into contact with the husband that resulted in her getting the burns or the blisters and not as a result of acid poured on her.

Mr Sarpaa told the court that he treated and discharged her on medication, but did not complete section B of the report.

When asked whether he knew when, Mr Adams Mahama died, he said he knew it was early in the morning but could not remember the exact date.

The defence ended cross examination and witness was discharged.

The case has since been adjourned to July 5.

The prosecution has so far called 11 witnesses including Hajia Adams, Madam Issaka, Quinn, Taufic, Dominic, Awafo, Thomas, Benjamin, James, Peter and Sampson. They intend to call four more witnesses.

Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Mr Mahama on May 20, 2015, and he is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

He has pleaded not guilty before the Court, which is also composed of a seven-member jury.

It was alleged that Afoko carried out the act with Alandgi Asabke, who is on the run.

