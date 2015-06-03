Government must introduce reading day in Ghana

By Thomas Darko, GNA



Tema July 2, GNA - Government and stakeholders of education have been urged to introduce a ‘reading day’ in Ghana to whip up children’s interest in reading.

Mr Amos Nii Teye Abladey, Chief Executive Officer of Read Global Foundation, a non-governmental organization, who made the call said no nation could develop if its citizens do not read.

Mr Abladey noted that “A huge number of the populace would become myopic in thinking if we fail to find a way to encourage them to read to educate themselves personally, and build on their abilities to undertake economic activities for their own benefits and for the country as a whole”.

He said this on Monday at the seventh edition of the National Reading Day, an initiative of his organization on the theme: “A Ghana beyond aid: the role of reading”.

He added that the country’s slow growth was as a result of poor reading habit among the population which had held back the acquisition of knowledge and progressive thinking.

Mr. Abladey noted that reading spurred national development through broadening the knowledge base of the children and promoting moral growth and upbringing.

He called on all stakeholders to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service to promote reading among children by providing the needed books for schools.

Madam Delali Amaglo, Public Relations Officer, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, sponsors of the National Reading Day, told Ghana News Agency, that they funded the programme as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Madam Amaglo added that her outfit believed in promoting education and intellectual development in children.

She advised all children to cultivate the habit of reading and research in their studies to enable them excel in their education.

The children from 13 schools from Kpone and its environs participated in debates, spelling competitions, brainy challenge, creative arts and painting as well as group reading among schools. They were presented with certificates of participation.

The children expressed their appreciation to RFG, for giving them such opportunity to improve upon their reading habits.

