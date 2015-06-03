Kumasi edition of Ghana Fastest Human ends on a good note

Accra, July 3, GNA - The Kumasi edition of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human talent hunt ended in Kumasi, with some interesting results, as participants exhibited high level performance in the competition.



Emmanuel Mensah, became the new sensation in the senior’s men race by beating Edwin Gadayi.

Below are the full results of the competition;

U-10 (Boys) Hand Time - 1st. Isaac Beniako, Old Tafo R/C Prim. Ashanti (8.00) 2nd. Beyelai Blessing Anokye, Ave Maria Sch. Ash (8.68) 3rd. Augustine Amankwaah, Akosomo D/A Prim. Ash (8.93).

U-15 (Girls) 1st. Elizabeth Durowaa, Nyankyerenease Meth. Sch (12.76) 2nd. Helena Sarfo, Nyankyerenease Meth. Sch. (12.99) 3rd. Issaka Shamsiyat, Danfa Meth. Sch (13.01).

U-10 (Girls) 1st. Nurakayaba Ibrahim, Aisha Bintu Prim.Ash (8.68) 2nd. Martha Antwi, Old Tafo R/C Prim. (8.89) 3rd. Karl Sethina, Ayi Mensah Prim. (8.94).

U-15 (Boys) 1st. Harrison Nkrumah, Nyankyerenease Meth. Sch (10.88) 2nd. Aboakye Agyei, Adum Presby Sch. (11.05) 3rd. John Darko, Amass Jhs (11.09).

U-18 (Girls) 1st. Gifty Oforiwaa, Koss..12.04 2nd. Daniella Nti, Japass (12.46) 3rd. Abigail Njoh, Koss (12.51)

U-18 (Boys) 1st. James Oyar, Kintampo R/C, Brong Ahafo (10.53) 2nd. Afaxoe H. Remember, T.I Amass (10.54) 3rd. Richmond Opoku, Okess (10.61).

Seniors (Male) 1st. Emmanuel Oduro Mensah, Ashanti (10.06) 2nd. Gadayi Edwin, Ashanti (10.09) 3rd. Okyere Charles, Ashanti (10.42).

Seniors (Women) 1st. Kate Agyeman, Ashanti (11.59) 2nd. Boakye Mary, Ashanti (11.71) 3rd. Grace Obour, T.I Amass, Ashanti (11.84).

The next stop of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest would be at the University of Ghana, Legon Sports field in Accra, on July 21, 2018.

The final is on September 15, 2018.

