Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale Scoop Top Entertainment Awards In US

By Simon, GNA



Accra, July 3, GNA – Top Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, all won accolades at the Second Edition of the 2018 Entertainment Awards that was held last Saturday at the Schomburg Centre in Harlem, New York, USA.

The introduction of this award scheme is to appreciate and reward hardworking acts in all endeavours in the entertainment industry in Ghana, USA and Canada.

Livingstone Etse Satekla also known as Stonebwoy emerged with topmost award having won the Best Album for the year under review as well as winning the Best Hiplife/Rap Act of the year award.

Charles Nii Armah popular known as Shatta Wale also won some accolades on the night having won the Best Song of the Year with his "Taking Over track" which featured the militants.

The late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known by the stage name Ebony also won the Best Female Act with Sarkodie also winning the Best Male Act.

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best Album – Epistles of Mama (EOM) – Stonebwoy

Best Song – Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. SM Militants

Best Gospel Act – Joyce Blessing

Best Hiplife/Rap Act – Sarkodie

Reggae/Dancehall Act – Stonebwoy

Highlife Act – Kumi Guitar

Music Producer – Willis Beat

Best Music Video – Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Gyo (PhamousFilmz)

Best Collaboration –Taking Over – Shatta ft. SM Militants

Best New Act – King Promise

Best Group – Wutah

Best Female Act – Ebony

Best Male Act – Sarkodie

TV Personality (Male) – Johnnie Hughes

TV Personality (Female) – Nana Aba Anamoah

Sports Personality – Asamoah Gyan

Best Entertainment Blog – Ameyawdebrah.com

Best Diaspora Act – Stormzy

Best Radio Personality (Male) – Abeiku Santana

Best Radio Personality (Female) – Jessica Opare

Best DJ – DJ Vission

Best Entertainer of the Year – Shatta Wale

Best Male Artiste (African) – Davido

Best Female Artiste (African) – Tiwa Savage

Best African/USA DJ – Dj Tunez

Best GH/USA Act – Annisstar

Best GH/USA DJ – Dj Double Jay

Best New Act GH/USA – Show Boy

Best GH/USA Gospel Act – Annisstar

Best GH/USA Promoter/Event of the Year – Dream GH

Best GH/USA Online TV/Radio Show – ABS Show

Best GH/Canada Act – Bellaa Tee

2018 GHANA ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS USA HONOREE

Fadda Dickson – THE DESPITE GROUP OF COMPANIES

Charles Ntimoah-Mensah (MR CNN) – 3G MEDIA

Nana Appiah Mensah – ZYLOFON MEDIA

Mike Cooke – FOUNDER OF VIBES FM & LIVE FM

GNA