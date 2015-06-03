Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale Scoop Top Entertainment Awards In US

Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale Scoop Top Entertainment Awards In USby Nnamdi Obi 03/07/2018 16:33:00 0 comments 1 Views
By Simon,
GNA
Accra, July 3, GNA – Top Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, all won accolades at the Second Edition of the 2018 Entertainment Awards that was held last Saturday at the Schomburg Centre in Harlem, New York, USA.
The introduction of this award scheme is to appreciate and reward hardworking acts in all endeavours in the entertainment industry in Ghana, USA and Canada.
Livingstone Etse Satekla also known as Stonebwoy emerged with topmost award having won the Best Album for the year under review as well as winning the Best Hiplife/Rap Act of the year award.
Charles Nii Armah popular known as Shatta Wale also won some accolades on the night having won the Best Song of the Year with his "Taking Over track" which featured the militants.
The late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known by the stage name Ebony also won the Best Female Act with Sarkodie also winning the Best Male Act.
Below is the complete list of winners:
Best Album – Epistles of Mama (EOM) – Stonebwoy
Best Song – Taking Over – Shatta Wale ft. SM Militants
Best Gospel Act – Joyce Blessing
Best Hiplife/Rap Act – Sarkodie
Reggae/Dancehall Act – Stonebwoy
Highlife Act – Kumi Guitar
Music Producer – Willis Beat
Best Music Video – Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Gyo (PhamousFilmz)
Best Collaboration –Taking Over – Shatta ft. SM Militants
Best New Act – King Promise
Best Group – Wutah
Best Female Act – Ebony
Best Male Act – Sarkodie
TV Personality (Male) – Johnnie Hughes
TV Personality (Female) – Nana Aba Anamoah
Sports Personality – Asamoah Gyan
Best Entertainment Blog – Ameyawdebrah.com
Best Diaspora Act – Stormzy
Best Radio Personality (Male) – Abeiku Santana
Best Radio Personality (Female) – Jessica Opare
Best DJ – DJ Vission
Best Entertainer of the Year – Shatta Wale
Best Male Artiste (African) – Davido
Best Female Artiste (African) – Tiwa Savage
Best African/USA DJ – Dj Tunez
Best GH/USA Act – Annisstar
Best GH/USA DJ – Dj Double Jay
Best New Act GH/USA – Show Boy
Best GH/USA Gospel Act – Annisstar
Best GH/USA Promoter/Event of the Year – Dream GH
Best GH/USA Online TV/Radio Show – ABS Show
Best GH/Canada Act – Bellaa Tee
2018 GHANA ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS USA HONOREE
Fadda Dickson – THE DESPITE GROUP OF COMPANIES
Charles Ntimoah-Mensah (MR CNN) – 3G MEDIA
Nana Appiah Mensah – ZYLOFON MEDIA
Mike Cooke – FOUNDER OF VIBES FM & LIVE FM
