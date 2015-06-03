Churches must deepen evangelism – Most. Rev. Prof. Asante

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, July 04, GNA – The Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, the Chairman of the Peace Council – Ghana, has implored Christians to intensify their evangelism activities to salvage the people from immoral acts.

He said with the increased rate of insanity and immorality in the society, it was time churches up their game to help the wayward, and impart into them the word of God.

The Most Rev. Prof. Asante was given a sermon at the golden jubilee anniversary of the Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, in Kumasi.

The celebration was held under the theme “I will build my Church".

He commended the Grace Baptist Church for impacting positively on society in terms of education, health, socially and morally, and urged the Church to continue to do more in helping the people.

The Most Rev. Prof. Asante used the occasion to advise the Town and Country Planning Department to do the right things to prevent people from building at unauthorised places.

They should not wait for disasters to happen before they begin to check on where unauthorised buildings were located. They had the responsibility to stop such bad acts.

“We should not wait for floods and natural disasters to happen before we look for solutions, we must act now,” he warned.

The Reverend Robert Kwadwo Asante, Head Pastor, Grace Baptist, advised members to embrace the spiritual things of the church.

He said they would continue to send out more missionaries outside the country to spread the teachings and gospel to more people.

He pledged their commitment to touching the lives of the poor and needy in the society.

The Church had in the past years supported the education of several people through their scholarship schemes.

GNA