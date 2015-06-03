Ghana News

Bawumia signs Amissah-Arthur’s book of condolence

by 04/07/2018 06:57:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Godwill Arthur- Mensah, GNA

Accra, June 04, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday signed a book of condolence opened by the State for the late Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The deceased was Ghana’s Vice President from August 06, 2012, to January 07, 2017.

Dr. Bawumiah, speaking to journalists after signing the book, said the late former Vice President served the nation dutifully and honestly.

He described him as “a first class gentleman”, who related humbly with everyone including his political opponents.

He had “a very calm disposition towards people” which was “very re-assuring and a first class gentleman, and would be missed by the nation and his family”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the late Amissah-Arthur would be given state burial and directed that the national flag should fly at half-mast in tribute to him.

The former Vice President reportedly collapsed during a workout at the Air Force Mess Gymnasium on the early hours of Friday, June 29, rushed to the 37 Military Hospital and he was pronounced dead.

He is survived by a wife Matilda and two adult children.

GNA

