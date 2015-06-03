Vodafone unveils Anniversary Logo Winner

Accra, July 4, GNA - Vodafone has unveiled the winner of its 10th Anniversary logo competition, which was launched earlier in May.



The competition, which went viral on social media, called on Ghanaian designers to submit designs which symbolised the company's relevance and achievements in the past decade in Ghana.

The winning logo was to be used in the design of anniversary paraphernalia and other items during its 10th anniversary celebrations, which will officially commence this July.

The winner, a young medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Nii Kwatelai Phixon-Owoo, was chosen after an online voting of the top 5 designs shortlisted out of a total of 300 submissions.

He took home a cash prize of GH¢ 10,000 at a colourful ceremony at the Headquarters of Vodafone in Accra.

His logo - an innovative and creative work - combined the great heritage of Ghana and the advancement of technology through the decade of Vodafone's presence in the country.

The final version was modified by Vodafone in line with its brand guidelines, as communicated to the shortlisted participants.

Explaining the thinking behind his design, Mr. Phixon-Owoo said: “I set out to create a logo that will reflect key landmarks, such as the famous Lighthouse at James Town in Accra and the Larabanga mosque in the Northern region, with technological symbols highlighting voice, data and the distinct power of connectivity and a stable network.

These were to showcase the local roots of the company as well as its leading position in modern technology.

I initially started by casually scribbling the image in pencil on a plain sheet of paper; this then took tremendous shape and got me excited throughout the entire process. I am thrilled to play a part in Vodafone at 10.”

Speaking at the same event, Patricia Obo-Nai, Director of Fixed Business and Customer Operations at Vodafone Ghana said:

“The competition is one of the many ways we are employing to involve our customers in our journey of discovery. The final representation we have will become one of the unmistakable images that will characterise our celebration, which begins this month.”

Vodafone Ghana has already launched a number of customer reward campaigns as part of its 10th anniversary.

These include; Ahotor Offer, a Vodafone Cash offer which allows customers to send unlimited transactions at GH¢ 3 per month; and Pay Day, a consumer promotion which is rewarding customers with cash prizes hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and grand prize of GH¢ 200,000 for the ultimate winner.

A big anniversary celebration event is set to come off this month with key stakeholders, Government officials, Vodafone Group Management and customers.

GNA