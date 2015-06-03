Kumasi bridges to undergo integrity test

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, July 04, GNA - The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has sought the assistance of the Ministry of Works and Housing to conduct integrity test on all bridges on the major drains in the Metropolis.

The move is to assess their state, while working to rehabilitate those requiring urgent repairs in order to endure.

Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, that the Assembly was worried over the manner in which those bridges got overflowed, especially in the rainy season.

Preliminary studies by the Assembly, he said, had identified that some of the bridges were over aged, while others also needed major expansion works.

This he said was necessary to open them up to be able to absorb the shocks associated with the perennial flooding in the Metropolis.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi hinted that in view of the seriousness of the situation, the sector Minister, Mr. Samuel Atta-Akyea, was in the Metropolis last week-end for feasibility studies on some of the bridges.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Deduako near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mr. Emmanuel Oduro, has appealed to the government to act swiftly to repair the bridge spanning a small stream that links Deduako to Emina.

The facility had since last week collapsed, following a heavy downpour which claimed five lives, with two still declared missing.

The Assembly Member said the development had brought lots of challenges to the two communities as drivers and traders, as well as residents in the area found it difficult to go about their normal businesses.

