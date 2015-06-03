GIZ and AGI hold talks on Certification and Mentorship

Accra, July 4, GNA - The Chair of the AGI Construction Sector, Rockson Dogbegah and the Head of Technical and Vocational Education and Training at the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), Mr Tobias Muhler, have held talks on linking artisans to formal training and technology.



The meeting stressed the need to deepen stakeholder engagements among practitioners, academia, and regulatory bodies.

Mr Dogbegah said there was the need to develop and certify the skills and capacity of artisans through a mentoring scheme.

Currently, there is a consensus in industry that there was a mismatch between the training provided by the formal academic institutions and what industry needed, he said.

Mr Dogbegah suggested to the Construction Industry Development Forum, Ghana (CIDF-GH), an organised platform of stakeholders belonging to the public and private sectors as well as the Non-Governmental community, be transformed into a sector skills council for the construction sector.

Mr Muhler was impressed by the progress made by the AGI Construction Sector in mobilising stakeholders in the construction industry to deal with its constraints.

He identified the lack of progression for Master artisans as problematic because it was a disincentive to further skills development.

He underscored the importance in creating an apprenticeship system that would enable further academic and professional development of artisans and expressed the interest of GIZ in this area of development support.

In attendance was the Executive Secretary of the AGI Construction Sector, Kenneth Donkor-Hyiaman and the Senior Policy Advisor for TVET at the GIZ, Dr Joseph Abaiku Apprey.

To work effectively as artisans in the informal sector, it was agreed by both parties that youngsters required a scope of knowledge and skills.

The EFA Global Monitoring Report on youth skills development expressed that traditional apprenticeships are an imperative method for procuring transferable and job-specific skills.

A broad audit of the literature of Ghana uncovered that the nation had long history of traditional apprenticeship and that the type of skills training reached more youth than the formal specialised and professional training.

However, continuous skills development was regularly ignored in the informal sector.

It is therefore envisaged that linking informal artisans to formal training promised great benefits to artisans, clients and the economy at large.

GNA