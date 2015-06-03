Ghana News

President urged to dismiss claims to remove DCE

By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA

Bole (NR), July 4, GNA - The women's wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bole-Bamboi constituency in the Northern Region, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss demands from some individuals to remove the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area.

The group said, the DCE has constantly maintained the needed rapport between party executives as well as party faithfuls and therefore, all speculations and lies levied against the DCE must be dismissed as contained in a petition to the president.

Madam Mariam Mahama, Convener of the Concerned NPP women's wing, who addressed a press conference in Bole said, “The DCE is a courteous person who has a track record of respect for all”.

She said “We also call on the president to see the agitations of those individuals as a fight against feminism, which is against our laws as a country”.

A group of faceless individuals belonging to the NPP in an alleged petition written to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo seeking the dismissal of the DCE Madam Veronica Alele Herming, on the count of the following allegations.

The petition among others against the DCE are that she does not  attend social functions including funerals, naming ceremonies and for failing to attend the party executive meetings as well as disregards for traditional authority.

GNA

