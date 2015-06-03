Church Service to mark one-week passing of former Vice President

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, July, 4, GNA - There will be a church service at the Ridge Church, Accra, at the 1500 hours on Friday, July 6, 2018, to mark the one-week passing of the former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

The dress code is black.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Jabesh Amissah-Arthur on behalf of the Family, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.

The deceased was Ghana’s Vice President from August 06, 2012 to January 07, 2017.

The former Vice President reportedly collapsed during a workout at the Air Force Mess Gymnasium on the early hours of Friday, June 29, rushed to the 37 Military Hospital and was pronounced dead.

He was survived by a wife Matilda and two adult children.

