Curfew in Bunkprugu renewed

04/07/2018

Accra, July 4, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bunkprugu Township from 2000 hours to 0600 hours, effective Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

It reminded the public that the ban on carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapon was still in force and that any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement urged the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

