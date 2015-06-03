MTN receives 12 awards, inducted into GITTA Telecoms hall of fame

Accra, July 4, GNA - MTN Ghana has demonstrated its leadership in Ghana’s telecoms industry by beating other operators at the 8th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GIITA) in Accra.



A Statement issued in Accra by Mrs Georgina Fiagbenu, Senior Manager Corporate Communications, said the awards night saw MTN receiving 12 awards with the climax being the induction into the GITTA Telecoms Hall of Fame.

It said MTN received awards in the following award categories including; Customer Experience Company of the year, Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year, Data Service Provider of the year, Mobile Money Service of the year, Mobile Operator of the Year, Telecoms hall of fame award.

The statement said four Executives of MTN were also recognised for their contributions to the growth of the telecoms industry.

They are; Mr Eli Hini, the General Manager for MTN Mobile Financial Services, was given a Special Award for His Immense Contribution to Promoting Financial Inclusion in Ghana, Mrs Jemima Kotei Walsh, Customer Relations Executive of MTN was also recognised for her Outstanding Contribution to Customer Service in Ghana.

The rest are; Mr Abbad Reda and Mohammed Lawal Rufai, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technical Officer of MTN Ghana, beat competition to win the Best Chief Information Officer and Chief Technical Officer Awards respectively.

“This is the second time both Abbad and Mohammed are winning the awards,” it said.

It said the Customer Service and Information Technology teams were also recognised for their outstanding performance.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, commenting on the awards, expressed satisfaction with the endorsement of the MTN brand over the years.

He said: “I have been with MTN for less than two weeks and I am delighted to see this remarkable recognition of our work, since the inception of the GITTA awards, MTN has made steady progress in winning several awards especially in the areas that best satisfy the customers we serve.”

He said by this endorsement management had been challenged to do more to exceed the expectations of our customers.

“As the employer of choice, we are proud of the recognition received by our hard working employees towards the achievement of our vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world,” he said.

Mr Adadevoh dedicated the awards to all MTN customers, employees, Business Partners and stakeholders, whose contributions have kept the organisation in business.

He urged Ghanaians to acknowledge the company’s performance and accept the invitation to own a part of it through the MTN Share Offer.

MTN has made significant strides in the GITTA Awards over the past few years, the company won four awards in 2015, six awards in 2016 and in 2017 the it was presented with 10 awards in total.

The awards demonstrate the significant improvements MTN has made in enhancing Customer Experience, Mobile Financial Services and Data Services.

As a result, MTN has received Best Customer Service/Customer Experience awards for five consecutive years, Mobile Money Company of the Year for four consecutive years and Mobile Operator for the Year for three consecutive years.

MTN Ghana has also received the best CSR Company for two consecutive years.

GNA