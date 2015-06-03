Parliament hails strong US-Ghana relations

By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, July 04, GNA - Parliament has hailed the strong bilateral relations between Ghana and the United States (US), which has kept growing.

This, it noted, had and continued to bring tremendous benefits to the two nations – saving and changing lives.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzra, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, in a statement to mark the US 242 years of independence celebration, mentioned education, health, agriculture and security as areas where Ghana had derived enormous benefits from its relations with the US.

The day commemorates the historic events of 1776, when the Continental Congress issued a declaration of independence from British rule.

July 04, also known as Independence Day has been a federal holiday in the US since 1941.

Mr Bedzra noted that the US had in the last 10 years funded the construction and renovation of more than 500 schools across the country.

Added to this, were the thousands of Ghanaian students awarded scholarship to study and conduct research in the US through the Fulbright Educational Exchange Programme.

He spoke of the collaboration with the National Malaria Control Programme, alongside the establishment of the Nkwanta South District Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre.

The MP also made reference to the military exchange programme under which US officers had been spending time in Ghana at the Achiase Military Base with their Ghanaian counterparts.

Again they worked with the Ghana Police Service to create the Ghana Marine Police National Training Academy in Aiyanase, in the Western Region, which had been training officers to combat offshore narcotics

He added that the “US government continues to give financial support” to the agricultural sector to increase agricultural output as well as the energy sector.

