Government to pass National Aging Bill

Wa, June 4, GNA – Mr Thaddeus Arkum Aasoglenang, Nandom District Chief Executive (DCE) has hinted that government has initiated processes for the passage of the National Aging Bill.



According to him, a National Aging Council is also to be established soon by the government.

Mr Aasoglenang gave the hint in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the Senior Citizens Day Celebration in Nandom.

The statement explained that the rational for this bold step by the government was to mainstream issues of the aged into the National Development Framework to fully cater for the interest of its Senior Citizens in Ghana going forward.

The statement further explained that the centrepiece of the Government of Nana Akuffu Addo was mainly to create prosperity and equal opportunity for all.

“It is against this backdrop that several Flagship Programmes are being implemented in this regard to achieve the desired prosperity and equal opportunity”, the DCE said.

The statement commended the Senior Citizens for playing various roles in the development of the district and the country at large, adding that government cared for the aged, hence the decision to decentralise the celebration of Senior Citizens Day to enable them relax in their various districts and have fun.

Mr Cosmas Naapaneh, Secretary to the Association of Pensioners in Nandom called on the senior citizens to adopt Healthy living lifestyles as they rest in retirement.

He admonished those who were still strong to engage in activities that would generate them income to augment their pension pay at the end of the month.

According to the statement, the Senior citizens numbering more than 50 were treated to some good repertoire of Dagaare music coupled with a variety of dishes and drinks.

It said some Senior Citizens after exhibiting their dancing skills described the occasion as one that afforded them the opportunity to reunite with old folks and share good old memories.

GNA