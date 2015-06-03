AWAK to address housing deficit in Volta

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, July 05, GNA - AWAK Construction Limited, a Ho based real estate company has promised to help address the housing deficit in the Volta Region by providing affordable housing units for clients in the formal and informal sectors.

Mr Wisdom Attakpah, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at its second anniversary celebrations in Ho, observed that the 2010 population census revealed that out of Ghana’s 1.7 million housing deficit, the Volta Region with a population of about two million lacked 95,650 housing units, representing 16 per cent.

He said the shortage of accommodation in expanding cities such as Ho had led to the upsurge in accommodation costs, burdening young people struggling to make a living and assured of the Company's readiness to meet that need.

Mr Attakpa said the Company was open for partnerships with potential investors seeking to be part of its housing revolution, which included plans of acquiring properties on long lease, to be given out to clients on flexible payment terms.

“Our main vision is to become the leading real estate Company in the Region within the next five years, with a mission of making property acquisition very simple and affordable to our clients,” he said.

Mr Attakpa said AWAK maintained land banking as a priority and had reserved plots in preferred areas such as the Ho Airport, and others around the University of Health and Allied Sciences campus in the Municipality where about 200 serviced plots were available for projects such as hotels, hostels and private residences.

He said the Company was seeking an investment package of USD 400,000 to build six unit apartments for government workers, and young couples and said that would be fixed soon.

The CEO said in line with Government’s efforts at developing agriculture, the Company had established a farmland management unit, with about 10,000 acres currently under their management for families across the Region.

He said within the first quarter of 2018, AWAK recorded a 55 per cent increase in sales and rentals of properties, an 80 per cent increase in internet viewings, and five per cent rise in the sale of houses, an indication of its readiness to revolutionise the sector.

The Company was said to be nominated for its innovativeness by the International Arch of Europe in Frankfurt Germany, and adjudged the most looked up online business in the Volta Region.

