Mondelez working to improve the living conditions of cocoa farmers

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA



Effiduase (Ash), July 05, GNA - Mondelez International Cocoa Life (MICL), an international cocoa organization, has initiated a number of interventions to increase the productivity of cocoa farmers in order to enhance their incomes.

It has also undertaken various development projects in some cocoa growing districts to improve the living conditions of cocoa farmers.

Madam Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, Country Lead of MICL, says 447 communities in 15 cocoa growing districts in Ghana were benefiting from various projects being implemented by its key partners in the areas of water and sanitation, education and health among others.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of MICL Co-operative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union Limited at Effiduase, Madam Amekudzi, said the MCIL which was a sustainability programme, was working to empower women and the youth, while helping to protect the environment and the rights of children.

She said the programmes which were being implemented by World Vision Ghana, COCOBOD, Right To Play, UNDP and the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG), was to build the capacities of farmers in local governance, community development, child protection and environmental protection as well as sustainable farming businesses.

She said the aim was to empower local farmers on sustainable measures needed to be taken to enhance their farming businesses and livelihoods.

Mr Samuel Adjare, the President of the Farmers’ Union, said the goal of the annual general meeting was to account to the members and develop strategic and sustainable action plans for the future.

He said the union’s focus was to utilize the premiums received from Mondelez International through its MICL program for development projects such as the construction of boreholes, classroom blocks, community centres and others, in all the 24 MICL operational communities in the Sekyere East District.

He urged the government and other development partners to join the efforts of Mondelez International and support them in the process in order to guarantee improved cocoa production and sustainability of their businesses.

Mr. Morrison Nketiah, a Cocoa Extension Agent, urged the farmers to always seek advice from extension officers to increase yields and enhance their incomes.

GNA