Education School DayBawku Senior High School marks 54th Speech and Prize Day

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (UE) July 5, GNA - Madam Patricia Ayiko, Upper East Region Director of Education has underscored the need for parents, students and educational institutions to maintain discipline and hard work to facilitate an atmosphere for peace and tranquillity.

Madam Ayiko explained that in times of peace, laws and systems worked, indicating that people get motivated in peaceful environment to work hard for their own benefits as well as the family and society, “however, there is the need for stakeholders such as students, teachers and parents to focus on promoting discipline for the development of the communities and the country at large”.

Madam Ayiko who made the call at the 54th speech and prize day of the Bawku Senior High School at Bawku in the Upper East Region, under the theme, “Discipline, Hard work and a Peaceful Environment: Pre-Requisites of Academic Work”, lamented on the high rate of indiscipline in the spheres of life, and said society could only gain its fortunes back when members begin to respect its values.

Madam Ayiko said discipline required that students denied themselves some pleasure, comforts and also avoid social vices such as forming and joining bad associations including pitching student camps against school authority, and adopting immoral behaviours such as premarital sex, drugs, alcoholism and occultisms and stated that these vices could affect their studies.

The Regional Director commended the school authorities and the award winners for their hard work and urged others to do more in order to get rewarding recognition for their works.

Master Edmund Akologo, Senior Boys Prefect of the school noted that the school performed poorly due to the lack of academic amenities to promote effective teaching and learning in the school, adding that, poor library facilities, poor classroom accommodation, bad road network and inadequate water supply to enhance academic work over the years had been a worry to the school.

He called on stakeholders including the Old Students Association, philanthropists and non-governmental organisation into education to come in and support in the development of the school since education was the bedrock to national development.

The occasion was characterized with various cultural displays by the students from the various ethnic groups in the region, the school’s Air Force Cadet Corps and brass band, displayed the sense of discipline during the occasion.

About 68 students from the first and second year classes who performed excellently in academics and five teaching and non-teaching staff of the school were given awards for their hard work and dedication to work and academic performance.

Miss Vivian Awintisti Anaba, of the Home Science Department was adjudged the overall best female student, while Master Ealiasu Bansi Yahaya of the General Arts Department took the overall best male students award in all categories in the school for the second year class.

For the first year award category, Master Kelvin Issah Adabre of the Visual Arts Department took the overall best student, and Miss Latifa Yussif of the General Arts Department adjudged the best female student. The best behaved and disciplined student award went to Miss Emmanuella Abispae Abugrema and Master Sheriff Marwan.

Mr Charles Kingsley Awini, Head of the Mathematics Department received the best teaching staff award for the male category, while Madam Rosemond Lomokai Abbey, Head of Agricultural Science Department received the best female teaching staff award in the school.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Simon-Bismark Kpuli received the best management award, while the best non-teaching staff award went to Ayaaba Akparibo, Chief Driver and Madam Aseeba Anane, Chief cook.

GNA