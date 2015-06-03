Teacher arrested for impregnating two JHS students

By Joyce Amenyah, GNA

Senya Beraku (C/R), July 5, GNA - A 36-year-old teacher Isaac Bentum of Janine Happy Quashie Home International School has been arrested by the Kasoa Police for allegedly impregnating two Junior High School (JHS) students who are sisters.

The victims are in JHS ‘2’ and ‘3’ respectively of the same school at Senya Beraku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Senya Beraku, the uncle of the victims, Mr Barnabas Abban said the teacher defiled the final year student and impregnated her and in a month later he again defiled and impregnated the JHS ‘2’ student.

He said he reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Department of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command and the teacher was arrested.

Mr Abban said the teacher lured the girls with the promise of helping them to pass their final year examination.

ASP Florence Annaman, the Kasoa Divisional Commander of DOVVSU confirmed the case to the Ghana News Agency and said the accused was yet to be processed for court.

