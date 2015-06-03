Alleged “National Security” person granted bail over fraud

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, July 5, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢12,000.00 with three sureties one to be justified to a drinking bar operator who allegedly posed as a national security operative to defraud a trader of GH¢12,000.00 under the pretext of selling him auctioned cars.

Nii Afadey will make his next appearance on July 12.

He has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and defrauding by false pretense.

Nii Afadey’s accomplice Ransford Acquaye is currently on the run.

Prosecuting, Police Superintendent Alex Odonkor told the Court presided over by Madam Marian Affoh that Afadey operated a drinking spot at Mamprobi, a suburb of Accra.

A witness in the case, a taxi driver, offered his service to Afadey and his friend who then left their contacts with the driver to promote their business as national security officers selling auctioned cars.

On September 25, the driver and a friend to Daniel Afriyie: the prosecution witness who are also traders in Accra told the latter about Afadey and gave his number to Afriyie who had expressed interest in buying an auctioned car.

Afriyie called Afadey and together with Acquaye and a policeman they met Afriyie and the witness in a Land Cruiser Prado with the registration number GM 3439-14 at Afrikiko near the Flagstaff House.

After taking the money from Afriyie to supply him with two Hyundai Atos cars, one for GH¢6,000, Afadey and Acquaye vanished into thin air.

Afriyie and the witness went to the Flagstaff House to look for them but they got to know there that they were not personnel of the National Security.

Superintendent Odonkor said on December 2017, Afadey was arrested by the Mamprobi Police for a similar offence and when Afriyie was called he identified him as the one who took his money to supply him cars.

GNA