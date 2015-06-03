NGOs urged to support Zongo development

By Ishmael Adams/ Evans Dwomo Ankrah, GNA

Kumasi, July 5, GNA – Mrs Eva Ananglie Amaaro Amoaning, queen of Builsa community in Kumasi, has made a passionate appeal to NGOs and other development oriented organisations to support zongo communities with basic socio-economic amenities to help improve the living conditions of the people there.

She said lack of basic social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, sanitary facilities among others were contributing to increased poverty, crime waves, drugs use and other social vices associated with zongo communities.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after her coronation at the Asawase community park in Kumasi, Mrs Amoaning, said it was time serious attention was given to improve the socio-economic conditions in zongo communities.

She said even though the government was working to improve conditions in zongo communities, the support of NGOs and development partners would go a long way to complement efforts by the government and enhance the living conditions of the people.

Mrs Amoaning pledged to offer the needed leadership to mobilise women and the youth in the area to undertake socio-economic development initiatives that would help uplift the people from their current poverty situation.

She said high unemployment rate and the use of hard drugs by the youth continued to be a fundamental problem and the cause of many criminal activities such as stealing, robbery, gang fighting, and others in these communities.

Mrs Amoaning also urged NGOs to get themselves involve in peace building campaigns to help curb violent clashes and disturbances associated with zongo youth.

She asked people in Zongo communities to be proud of their cultures and work to ensure peaceful co-existence while upholding the good name of their communities.

GNA