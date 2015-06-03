All is set for the NPP national delegates’ congress in Koforidua

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, July 5, GNA - All is set for the national delegates congress of the ruling New Patriotic Party to elect new officers to lead the party.

Koforidua, the place chosen to host the event, is enveloped in a festive mood.

There is real excitement in the air as the municipality has been turned into a beehive of political activity - branded cars, carrying party flags criss-crossing the area.

The delegates have already started arriving and there is intense lobbying by the campaign teams in a last ditch attempt to get as many votes as they can for their preferred candidates.

Huge banners and posters of the 41 candidates aspiring for the various positions are visibly displaced on walls and lamp posts.

Six thousand (6,000) delegates would converge at the Koforidua Technical University for the two-day congress, from July 7 – 8.

Mr Kwame Prah, the Eastern Regional Organizer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that everything was in place for a successful congress.

Adequate arrangements had been made for accommodation and security protection.

Apart from the delegates they were anticipating that about 20,000 NPP faithful would throng the place to observe and add colour to the event.

GNA