Court remands two for swindling a trader

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, July 5, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday remanded an unemployed woman and her accomplice male for swindling a trader to the tune of GH¢27,000.00.

Priscilla Lawson and Elliot Gasu pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and stealing. Priscila was remanded into police custody whilst Gasu was remanded into prison custody.

They will make their next appearance on Thursday, July 19.

Superintendent of Police Alex Odonkor told the Court presided over by Madam Marian Affoh that Owusu Afriyie, the prosecution witness is a trader and a resident of Mallam but trades at Madina a suburb in Accra.

Priscilla and Gasu are both unemployed and live at Kwashieman and Mallam in Accra, respectively.

He said on March 10, 2017, the accused went to Afriyie’s shop and ordered for 27 high density double sized mattresses in addition to three bedspreads totaling GH¢27,000.00.

They asked Afriyie to go with them to Tema Station also in Accra to discharge the goods and pay him, Superintendent Odonkor said.

The Prosecution said Afriyie obliged and upon reaching Tema Station, Priscilla asked him to follow her to a bank for the money whilst Gasu was left behind with the goods.

He said some few meters to the said bank Priscilla vanished so Afriyie decided to go back to where they had left the goods but was amazed to find that Gasu had also gone with the items.

A report was made to the Police and as the case was under investigations the two committed series of similar offence.

The Prosecution said they were later arrested by the Police at Adenta with regards to another criminal act.

Priscilla jumped bail whilst investigation was on-going when she feigned to seek medical attention.

On March 22, this year, she was again arrested from her hide-out and arraigned.

Superintendent Odonkor prayed the court to remand her in particular until the case was determined as she must not show up to stand trial if she was granted bail.

GNA