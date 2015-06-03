CAF officer arrives for second inspection of Stadia and facilities

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, July 06. GNA - Mr Samson Adamu, Competitions Director for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), would conduct a three day working visit and inspection at the venues and hotels earmarked for the upcoming Women’s AFCON slated for Ghana from November 17 to December 1, 2018.

Mr Adamu would assess progress being made towards the staging of the tournament and would visit the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Sports Stadium - the venues for the tournament as well as hotels and the training pitches at the Robert Mensah, Ndoum and El-Wak Stadia.

An inspection team from CAF visited Ghana last year for the first time to start inspection of facilities penciled down by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC)for 2018 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Meanwhile ahead of the visit the LOC has announced that work has begun on the re-grassing of the pitch at the El-Wak Stadium, where the project is expected to be completed by October.

