Government urged to establish an Agriculture Training Institute for women

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Wa, July 6, GNA - Naa Robert Bob Loggah, a traditional ruler in the Upper West Region, has appealed to government to establish an Agriculture Training Institute for women to empower them with modern agriculture practices.

He said women contributed more than half of the total agriculture production in many countries in Africa even though their male counterparts dominated the few agriculture training institutions in such countries.

Naa Loggah made the appeal during a meeting with “Champions of Change” and the Upper West Regional Child Protection Committee members in Wa.

The meeting organized by Social Initiative for Literacy and Development Programme (SILDEP) in collaboration with Plan International Ghana is part of the implementation of the Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA) project which is under the auspices of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Naa Loggah said such training institutes could run courses on poultry production, vegetable farming, mushroom production, livestock rearing and crop production among others.

He said women, if equipped with modern skills and knowledge in agriculture, could improve their lot and empower them economically and benefit the nation.

He said in the 50s and 60s, we used to see women operating tractors to the admiration of everyone adding that establishing an Agricultural Training Institute for only women could also attract many young girls to join the agriculture profession.

“These women have the potential to catapult the nation into the next level of development and it is time we wake up the ‘sleeping lions’ in them”, he said.

Naa Loggah said as a traditional ruler, he has been promoting livestock rearing among women in his area and many of these women were doing well.

He cited the Sakai and Vieri communities in the Sissala East Municipal and Wa West District respectively as communities which could provide land for the establishment of such a training institute.

The objective of the meeting of “Champions of Change” and the Regional Child Protection Committee was to re-enforce their commitment and understanding of gender based violence and economic empowerment of girls and women.

GNA