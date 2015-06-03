Fire destroys over Gh¢ 4 million worth of properties in Brong-Ahafo - GNFS

By Christopher Tetteh/ Jeffry Tamakloe, GNA



Sunyani, July 06, GNA-The Brong-Ahafo Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has recorded Gh¢4,445,048.00 worth of properties, destroyed by fire from January to May this year.

Assistant Division Officer One (ADO1), Ruth Mensah-Tandoh, the Regional Fire Public Relations Officer (PRO), revealed to the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the situation resulted from the increment in domestic fire in the early part of this year.

She said the Command recorded the highest damage of properties valued at Gh¢4,301,657.55 in the first two months of 2018, with Gh¢2,979,176.55 and Gh¢1,322,481.00 in February and January respectively as against the total of Gh¢1, 898,275.00 in the whole of 2017.

This, she noted was an indication of more than 100 per cent rise in fire cases even before the middle of the year.

ADO1 Mensah-Tandoh expressed worry that even though there had not been any loss of life, the rate at which fire incidents had occurred in the region was alarming.

She cited increase in uses of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and improper storage of the cylinders, as well as the illegal electricity connections in the homes, were the leading causes of domestic fires according the Command’s findings.

ADO1 Mensah-Tandoh emphasised some people kept filled gas cylinders in their bedrooms which was very dangerous since it acted as fire accelerant anytime there would be little ignition.

“Gas cylinders are not supposed to be kept in bedrooms, it must always be in the open space”, she stressed.

ADO1 Mensah-Tandoh advised the general public to take the fire education by the Fire Service serious and be mindful of the way LPG gases were handled and used in their homes to avoid the loss of lives and properties to fire.

