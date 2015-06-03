Royal Youth against illegal land sales in Dawhenya

Accra, June 6, GNA - The Youth of the Adden Darpoh Royal Family, Dawhenya, have registered their displeasure about the activities of some Estate Developers, who are allegedly using some Police personnel to intimidate the citizens to sell lands to prospective land developers in Dawhenya.



The Adden Darpoh Royal Family, owners of the lands in question at Dawhenya, claim that some fraudulent Estate developers were selling their lands to prospective land developers with fake documents.

A statement signed by Mr Frank Mensah Darpoh, Chairman, Adden Darpoh Royal Youth, and made available to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the Estate developers were selling Dawhenya lands with forged signatures of the Dawhenya Elders, while others were developing beyond their demarcated lands on the site plans.

“We the Adden Darpoh Royal Youth wish to state that as Dawhenya citizens; Royals and Land owners (Not Land guards), it is our responsibility to protect our royal properties to ensure that peace and harmony reigns in Dawhenya.”

“We are going to support the Elders of Dawhenya to use all legal means to stop any Estate Developer or individuals from encroaching on Dawhenya lands.”

The Statement said the Adden Darpoh Royal Youth wants to put it on record that as law abiding citizens, the Adden Darpoh Royal Youth Association has been legally registered by the Registrar General’s Department according to the laws of the Republic of Ghana to support the elders of Dawhenya to protect Dawhenya royal properties.

The Adden Darpoh Royal Youth further urged individuals or developers wishing to acquire land in the area to crosscheck with the family, and that, whosoever purchases land without doing due diligence does so at his or her own risk.

GNA