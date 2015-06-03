Government urged to invest part of oil revenue into 1D1F

Koforidua, July 5, GNA - The Government have been called upon to use part of the petroleum revenue use to support the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy, to support the implementation of the One District One Factory policy.



Mr Dela Gadzanku, Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), said if the free SHS was meant to prepare the youth for the future, then there was the need for government to create employment opportunities for them to fit in after school.

It was important that more resources be pumped into the One District One Factory to ensure the success of the project, so that the youth would be assured of employment in the future, when they graduated from school, he said.

He was addressing participants at the 14th regional public forum on the management of Ghana’s petroleum revenue for 2017 at Koforidua.

Presenting the report of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) on the use of Ghana’s Oil revenue for 2017, Mr Dennis Gyeyir of PIAC, said out of the petroleum revenue allocated to support the budget in 2017, GH¢202.38million was allocated to support education as a propriety area and out of the amount, Gh¢196.38million was use to support the free SHS policy and the rest use for scholarships.

He explained that the government did not break the law on the use of the petroleum revenue by using the amount to support the free SHS policy.

Mr Gyeyir said the law allow the government to select four priority areas for support with the oil revenue allocated to support the budget for three years and among the priority areas that the government selected included education.

Alhaji Alhassan Abdullahi of PIAC said when the Committee followed up to verify the use of the revenue that went to support the free SHS, it came out that some of the procurement for the schools were not delivered at the schools and so the Committee had advised the government to take the appropriate measures to get the issue resolved.

Participants from Lower Manya and YiloKrobo Municipalities complained that a road construction from Somanya to Kpong, which was being funded from the oil revenue had been abandoned because of non- payment of the contractor.

Earlier in a welcoming address read on behalf of the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric KwakyeDarfour, he called on the participant to critically assess the report presented to them.

He said the Region had also benefitted from the country’s oil revenue.

Nana Twumasi Dankwa, Gyasehene of New Juaben Traditional Area called on PIAC to take note of the concerns raised.

GNA